BRIEF-Citi Trends Q4 EPS $0.38

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Citi Trends Inc
* Citi trends announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 sales rose 5.4 percent to $185.5 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing