版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Citi Trends Q4 EPS $0.38

March 10 Citi Trends Inc

* Citi trends announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 sales rose 5.4 percent to $185.5 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐