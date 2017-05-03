版本:
BRIEF-Citi Trends says Q1 sales rose 3.2 pct to $200 mln

May 3 Citi Trends Inc:

* Citi Trends announces higher first quarter 2017 sales

* Q1 sales rose 3.2 percent to $200 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Says total sales in 13-week period ended April 29, 2017 increased 3.2 pct to $200.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
