BRIEF-Citi Trends says Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent

May 17 Citi Trends Inc

* Citi Trends announces first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 revenue $200 million

* Increases quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.08 per share

* Citi Trends Inc says results for the quarter negatively impacted by later tax refund disbursements