BRIEF-Citi Trends says Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Citi Trends Inc
* Citi Trends announces first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 revenue $200 million
* Increases quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.08 per share
* Citi Trends Inc says results for the quarter negatively impacted by later tax refund disbursements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.