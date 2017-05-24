版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Citi trends says Stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy & Edward Anderson to board

May 24 Citi Trends Inc

* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors

* According to preliminary voting tabulations stockholders have also elected Jonathan Duskin to company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
