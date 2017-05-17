版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 bln

May 17 Citigroup Inc

* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐