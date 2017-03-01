版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln

March 1 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2le0mqc) Further company coverage:
