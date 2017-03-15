BRIEF-Citigroup says CEO Michael Corbat's 2016 annual compensation $15.5 mln

March 15 Citigroup Inc

* Says ceo michael corbat's annual compensation for 2016 was $15.5 million - sec filing

* Says cfo john gerspach's annual compensation for 2016 was $9 million

* Citigroup inc james forese, president of citi and ceo of institutional clients group's annual compensation for 2016 was $15.3 million

* Says global consumer banking ceo stephen bird's annual compensation for 2016 was $9 million

* Says latin america ceo jane fraser's annual compensation for 2016 was $7.9 million