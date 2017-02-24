BRIEF-Citigroup says it expects uncertainty from new U.S. administration going into 2017 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup - Going into 2017, there continues to be "much uncertainty" due to new U.S. Presidential administration and policies - SEC filing
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock