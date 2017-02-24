版本:
2017年 2月 25日

BRIEF-Citigroup says it expects uncertainty from new U.S. administration going into 2017 - SEC filing

Feb 24 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup - Going into 2017, there continues to be "much uncertainty" due to new U.S. Presidential administration and policies - SEC filing

* Citigroup - Going into 2017, there continues to be "much uncertainty" due to anticipated beginning of the exit of the U.K. From the European Union Source text: (bit.ly/2mmfRJC) Further company coverage:
