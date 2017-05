BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

May 1 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc:

* Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc earnings increase 38% yoy for second quarter fiscal 2017; earnings increase 23% yoy for first six months of fiscal 2017

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc- net interest income increased 13% to $5.2 million for q2 of fiscal 2017, compared to $4.6 million for q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: