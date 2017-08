July 31 (Reuters) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc:

* Q3 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased 3 pct to $5.3 million in Q3 fiscal 2017, from $5.2 million in Q3 fiscal 2016