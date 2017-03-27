BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc -
* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
* Bank expects to incur a minimal pretax charge during fiscal Q3 of 2017 related to branch closures
* Will begin to recognize full financial benefit of efficiency efforts immediately in fiscal q4 of 2017
* Will close two offices, one located in lake Orion, Michigan and one in Ridgeland, Wisconsin
* Believe branch closures will reduce direct non-interest operating expenses
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results