BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group buys Western Reserve Partners

May 2 Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Citizens Financial Group expands M&A advisory team with Western Reserve Partners acquisition

* Citizens Financial Group Inc- transaction will be funded with cash. Terms were undisclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
