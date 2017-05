April 20 Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reports record first quarter net income of $320 million and diluted EPS of $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to $1.4 billion

* Citizens Financial Group Inc says board of directors declared a Q2 cash dividend of $0.14 per common share