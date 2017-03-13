版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Citron Research's Left says he is flat Tesla right now, "which probably means it will go down" - CNBC

March 13 (Reuters) -

* Citron Research's Andrew Left says he is flat Tesla right now, "which probably means it will go down" - CNBC

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐