BRIEF-City Holding Company raises dividend on common shares by 2.3 pct

March 30 City Holding Company:

* Raises dividend on common shares

* Increases quarterly dividend by 2.3 percent

* Declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of April 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
