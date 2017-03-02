BRIEF-City Office REIT sees FY same store cash NOI increase 4 pct - 6 pct

March 2 City Office REIT Inc

* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly same store cash NOI increased 5.1%, as compared to Q4 2015

* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly core FFO was approximately $5.6 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share

* City Office REIT reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly AFFO was approximately $4.2 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share

* City Office REIT Inc - Sees FY properties GAAP NOI $66.5 - $67.5 million

* City Office REIT Inc - Sees FY same store cash NOI increase 4.0% - 6.0%

* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly same store cash NOI increased 5.1%