BRIEF-City Office REIT sees FY same store cash NOI increase 4 pct - 6 pct

March 2 City Office REIT Inc
* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly same store cash NOI increased
5.1%, as compared to Q4 2015
* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly core FFO was approximately
$5.6 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share
* City Office REIT reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly AFFO was approximately $4.2
million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share
* City Office REIT Inc - Sees FY properties GAAP NOI $66.5 -
$67.5 million
* City Office REIT Inc - Sees FY same store cash NOI
increase 4.0% - 6.0%
