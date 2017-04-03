版本:
2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-CityCenter Holdings announces launch of $1,725 mln refinancing of senior credit facilities

April 3 Mgm Resorts International

* Citycenter holdings, llc announces launch of $1,725 million refinancing of senior credit facilities

* Citycenter holdings - has launched a syndication of a new $1.6 billion term loan and upsized $125 million revolving credit facility

* Citycenter holdings - to use net proceeds from term loan to refinance outstanding amount under existing term loan & pay a $350 million dividend to members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
