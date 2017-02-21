BRIEF-Civeo Corporation announces amendment to credit facility

Feb 21 Civeo Corp

* Civeo Corporation announces amendment to credit facility

* Civeo Corp- Under amended credit facility, Civeo's leverage ratio has a maximum of 5.25x in first and Q2 of 2017

* Civeo Corp - Civeo reduced revolving loan commitments by a total of $75 million to $275 million, in conjunction with amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: