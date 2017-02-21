BRIEF-Civeo Corporation announces amendment to credit facility

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Civeo Corp
* Civeo Corporation announces amendment to credit facility
* Civeo Corp- Under amended credit facility, Civeo's leverage ratio has a maximum of 5.25x in first and Q2 of 2017
* Civeo Corp - Civeo reduced revolving loan commitments by a total of $75 million to $275 million, in conjunction with amendment
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada