21 小时前
BRIEF-Civeo reports Q2 loss per share $0.11
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午10点09分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-Civeo reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp-

* Civeo reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $89 million to $95 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $354 million to $363 million

* Q2 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Civeo expects capital expenditures of approximately $12 to $15 million for full year 2017

* For Q3 of 2017 civeo expects EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

