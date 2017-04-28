版本:
BRIEF-Civista Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 28 Civista Bancshares Inc

* Civista bancshares, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
