BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
May 26 Civitas Solutions Inc
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Repricing amendment decreased applicable interest margin for tranche b term loans under senior credit agreement by 25 basis points
* Says interest rate for revolving credit facility under senior credit agreement remains unchanged - SEC filing
* Amendment reset period during which a 1.0 pct prepayment premium may be required for a 'repricing transaction' until 1 year after effective date of repricing amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.