BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
April 7 C&J Energy Services Inc:
* C&J Energy Services Inc says priced a public offering of 7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50 per share
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims