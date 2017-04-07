版本:
2017年 4月 7日

BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr

* C&J Energy Services Inc says priced a public offering of 7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
