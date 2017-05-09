版本:
BRIEF-C&J Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.58

May 9 C&J Energy Services Inc:

* C&J Energy Services announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.58

* Q1 revenue $314.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $281.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
