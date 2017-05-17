版本:
BRIEF-CLAIM POST RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

May 17 Claim Post Resources Inc:

* CLAIM POST RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* CLAIM POST RESOURCES -INTENDS TO CONDUCT A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
