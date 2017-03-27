BRIEF-Clairvest announces agreement to sell LSNE

March 27 Clairvest Group Inc:

* Clairvest announces agreement to sell LSNE

* Clairvest Group Inc - should transaction close on anticipated terms, Clairvest and CEP III expect to realize sale proceeds of approximately US$80 million

* Says LSNE CEO Matt Halvorsen will remain a shareholder, rolling equity alongside Permira

* Clairvest Group Inc - proposed transaction is expected to close during quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Clairvest Group Inc - Wells Fargo Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to LSNE

* Clairvest Group - has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in lyophilization services of New England to a company backed by Permira funds

* Clairvest Group says co, CEP III expect to realize sale proceeds of approximately US$80 million, versus a fair value of US$48.9 million at December 31, 2016