BRIEF-Clairvest Group says made a $73.7 mln investment in head Infotech India Pvt. Ltd

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Clairvest Group Inc
* Clairvest group inc says co, together with limited partnerships controlled by it, made a us$73.7 million investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd
* Clairvest group inc says clairvest's portion of investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd will be approximately us$40 million
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei