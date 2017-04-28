版本:
BRIEF-Clairvest invests in in Head InfoTech

April 28 Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest adds to gaming portfolio with a new investment in head infotech

* Co with limited partnerships controlled by it, made a us$73.7 million investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd

* Clairvest's portion of investment will be approximately us$40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
