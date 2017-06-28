版本:
BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana

June 28 Clairvest Group Inc

* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance

* Clairvest Group Inc says head infotech has resumed operations for customers outside of telangana

* Head Infotech, along with other online rummy companies in india, are challenging validity of ordinance in indian courts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
