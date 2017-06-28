BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana

BRIEF-Mood Media completes arrangement and domestication to Delaware
June 28 Clairvest Group Inc
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
* Clairvest Group Inc says head infotech has resumed operations for customers outside of telangana
* Head Infotech, along with other online rummy companies in india, are challenging validity of ordinance in indian courts
* Dialog Semiconductor Plc says announced that Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 million in Energous
* Alon expects transaction to close effective as of July 1, 2017