BRIEF-Clairvest says there has been an adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in Head InfoTech India

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Clairvest Group Inc
* Clairvest group inc says there has been a material adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd
* Clairvest group inc - negative impact on value of clairvest's investment in head infotech from development is currently uncertain, potentially material
* Clairvest group inc - clairvest's exposure to investment in head infotech india, on a pre-tax basis, is $56 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.