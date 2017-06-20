版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Clairvest says there has been an adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in Head InfoTech India

June 20 Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest group inc says there has been a material adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd

* Clairvest group inc - negative impact on value of clairvest's investment in head infotech from development is currently uncertain, potentially material

* Clairvest group inc - clairvest's exposure to investment in head infotech india, on a pre-tax basis, is $56 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐