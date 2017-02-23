版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Clarke Q4 earnings per share C$0.64

Feb 23 Clarke Inc:

* Clarke Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.64

* Clarke Inc - "look forward to 2017, we expect that oil and gas markets will continue to stabilize and/or improve"

* Qtrly book value per share $11.61

* Qtrly revenue and other income $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐