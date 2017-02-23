BRIEF-Clarke Q4 earnings per share C$0.64

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Clarke Inc:
* Clarke Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.64
* Clarke Inc - "look forward to 2017, we expect that oil and gas markets will continue to stabilize and/or improve"
* Qtrly book value per share $11.61
* Qtrly revenue and other income $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.