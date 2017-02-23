BRIEF-Clarke Q4 earnings per share C$0.64

Feb 23 Clarke Inc:

* Clarke Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.64

* Clarke Inc - "look forward to 2017, we expect that oil and gas markets will continue to stabilize and/or improve"

* Qtrly book value per share $11.61

* Qtrly revenue and other income $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: