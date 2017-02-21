BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces amended debt facility

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Clarocity Corp
* Clarocity corporation announces amended debt facility
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million
* Clarocity corp - debentures will bear an interest rate of 15% per annum payable quarterly in cash or in common shares at option of stableview
* Clarocity corp - debentures will mature on September 21, 2019
* Clarocity - will issue up to aggregate amount of $2 million in principal amount of debentures at price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett