BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces amended debt facility

Feb 21 Clarocity Corp

* Clarocity corporation announces amended debt facility

* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million

* Clarocity corp - debentures will bear an interest rate of 15% per annum payable quarterly in cash or in common shares at option of stableview

* Clarocity corp - debentures will mature on September 21, 2019

* Clarocity - will issue up to aggregate amount of $2 million in principal amount of debentures at price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
