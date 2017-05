BRIEF-Clarocity reports qtrly net loss of $3.18 mln

April 26 Clarocity Corp

* Clarocity Corporation announces full year and q4 2016 financial results

* Clarocity Corp - revenue of $2.33 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $1.54 million for three months ended December 31, 2015

* Clarocity Corp - qtrly revenue of $2.33 million for three months ended December 31, 2016, compared to $1.54 million for three months ended December 31, 2015

* Clarocity Corp - net loss of $3.18 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $1.80 million for three months ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: