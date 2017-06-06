版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 6日 星期二 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of Waterworks products in U.S.

June 6 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice:

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of waterworks products in the U.S.

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will become an independent company, wholly-owned by CD&R funds

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Jim Berges, CD&R partner, will serve as chairman of waterworks

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Steve Leclair, who has served as president of waterworks since 2011, will become chief executive officer of waterworks

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will continue to be headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐