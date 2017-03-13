版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 07:11 BJT

BRIEF-Clayton Williams announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with Noble Energy

March 13 Clayton Williams Energy Inc

* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
