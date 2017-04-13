BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy- Sobel And Poms to withdraw pending motions for preliminary injunction against co

April 13 Clayton Williams Energy Inc:
* Clayton Williams Energy-On April 10, Sobel and Poms, in
consolidated action agreed to withdraw pending motions for
preliminary injunction against co
* Clayton Williams Energy-on April 10, Sobel and Poms, in
consolidated action agreed to dismiss their individual claims
against co as MOOT
* Clayton Williams Energy Inc - plaintiffs agrred to dismiss
claims in return for company's agreement to make supplemental
disclosures
* Clayton Williams Energy Inc - plaintiffs sobel and poms
filed a notice of withdrawal of their motions for preliminary
injunctive relief
* Clayton Williams Energy- on April 10, plaintiffs filed
notice of withdrawal and district court cancelled hearing that
had been set for April 13, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: