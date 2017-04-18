版本:
BRIEF-Clean commodities Corp acquires the Two Sisters Creek Project

April 18 Clean Commodities Corp :

* Clean Commodities Corp. announces acquisition of the Two Sisters Creek Project bordering Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

* Believe acquisition presents immediate accretive value
