BRIEF-Clean commodities Corp acquires the Two Sisters Creek Project

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Clean Commodities Corp :
* Clean Commodities Corp. announces acquisition of the Two Sisters Creek Project bordering Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.
* Believe acquisition presents immediate accretive value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.