版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-Clean commodities says entered into deal with Canadian International Minerals

Feb 22 Clean Commodities Corp

* Entered into deal with Canadian International Minerals in which co to acquire a 50% interest in Drill-Ready Manitou Cobalt Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐