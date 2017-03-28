版本:
BRIEF-Clean Commodities signs agreement with Azincourt Uranium

March 28 Clean Commodities Corp

* Clean Commodities Corp. signs agreement with Azincourt Uranium Inc. to option 70 percent of the East Preston Uranium project for $3,500,000 in project consideration and 4,500,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
