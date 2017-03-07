版本:
BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03

March 7 Clean Energy Fuels Corp:

* Clean Energy reports 84.1 million gallons delivered and revenue of $101.8 million for fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $101.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
