BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Clean Energy Fuels Corp:
* Clean Energy reports 84.1 million gallons delivered and revenue of $101.8 million for fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $101.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock