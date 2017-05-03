BRIEF-Clean Harbors announces Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37

May 3 Clean Harbors Inc:

* Clean harbors announces first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Clean harbors inc - confirms 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.19

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $688.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $662.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clean Harbors Inc - on a GAAP basis, company's guidance is based on 2017 net income in range of $4 million to $35 million

* Clean Harbors Inc - adjusted net income for 2017, is in range of $24 million to $48 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S