版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Clean Harbors commences cash tender offer for up to $400 mln aggregate principal amount

June 14 Clean Harbors Inc

* Clean harbors commences cash tender offer for up to $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.25% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐