BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions reports Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

May 16 Cleantech Solutions International Inc -

* Cleantech Solutions International reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $4.658 million

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - "expect our revenues to remain relatively stable in near future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
