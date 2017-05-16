BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions reports Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Cleantech Solutions International Inc -
* Cleantech Solutions International reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $4.658 million
* Cleantech Solutions International Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - "expect our revenues to remain relatively stable in near future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.