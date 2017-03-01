BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions says effected 1-for-4 reverse stock split

March 1 Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* On Feb 24 filed certificate of change with secretary of state of Nevada which effected 1-for-4 reverse split of common stock

* Reverse split will become effective in marketplace, subject to Nasdaq approval, on March 10, 2017