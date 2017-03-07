版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 23:29 BJT

BRIEF-Clearbridge Energy says net assets were $1.23 bln as of Feb 28

March 7 Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fund Inc

* As of February 28, 2017, fund's net assets were $1,233.2 million, and its net asset value per share was $17.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
