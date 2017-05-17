版本:
BRIEF-Clearford posts Q1 loss per share c$0.02

May 17 Clearford Water Systems Inc

* Clearford announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 loss per share C$0.02

* Q1 revenue C$836,800 versus C$920,800 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
