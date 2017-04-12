版本:
BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems provides update on long-term project financing

April 12 Clearford Water Systems Inc-

* Clearford Water Systems provides update on long-term project financing

* Clearford Water Systems Inc- expect to commence construction of phase 2 of cayunda project in colombia in june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
