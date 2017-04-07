版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Clearline Capital reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Apptio as of March 28

April 7 Clearline Capital LP:

* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage:
