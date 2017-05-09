版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Clearone Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

May 9 Clearone Inc:

* Clearone reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $11.7 million versus $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐