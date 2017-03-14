版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical reports Q4 loss per share $0.45

March 14 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $83.6 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐