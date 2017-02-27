BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical says realignment for Axitinib for treatment of wet AMD towards DME program

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 Clearside Biomedical Inc
* Initiated strategic realignment of research and development resources from pre-clinical Axitinib development program to DME clinical development program
* Realignment for Axitinib for treatment of wet AMD toward ongoing clinical development program for dme
* No longer expects to submit an investigational new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration for axitinib
* trial results from other participants led co to reconsider viability of further development of proprietary suspension formulation of Axitinib
* Says plans to continue to investigate Axitinib and other compounds for treatment of wet AMD
* Clearside will shift research and development resources away from wet AMD towards its DME program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.