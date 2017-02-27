BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical says realignment for Axitinib for treatment of wet AMD towards DME program

Feb 27 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Initiated strategic realignment of research and development resources from pre-clinical Axitinib development program to DME clinical development program

* Realignment for Axitinib for treatment of wet AMD toward ongoing clinical development program for dme

* No longer expects to submit an investigational new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration for axitinib

* trial results from other participants led co to reconsider viability of further development of proprietary suspension formulation of Axitinib

* Says plans to continue to investigate Axitinib and other compounds for treatment of wet AMD

* Clearside will shift research and development resources away from wet AMD towards its DME program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: